Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $55,363,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Five9 by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 817,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,410,000 after purchasing an additional 510,688 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Five9 by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 533,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,331,000 after purchasing an additional 330,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

