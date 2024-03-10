Fmr LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 170.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,824 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Upwork worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 81.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,150 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 296.2% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,247,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,145 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,987,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $10,257,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 966,196 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.43 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 6.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,019. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,650. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

