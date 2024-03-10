Fmr LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 86,765 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.93% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $8,507,000. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,269,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 875,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,012,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 933.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 416,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,736,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,008,000 after buying an additional 391,900 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACRS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of ACRS opened at $1.41 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.21.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.