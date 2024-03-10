Fmr LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 236,098 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.17% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SMG stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $79.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,648,545.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,777,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,154,354.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,545.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,777,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,154,354.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,492. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

