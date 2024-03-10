Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,375,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.18% of Globalstar worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Globalstar alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,432,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 157,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Globalstar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,402,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65,866 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,594,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 47,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

In related news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,540,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,775,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 250,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,540,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,002.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Lynch bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,775,445.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globalstar

Globalstar Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.06 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. Analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Globalstar

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.