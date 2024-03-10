Fmr LLC Sells 59,736 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,736 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.14% of Assured Guaranty worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,561,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 547.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 642,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after buying an additional 543,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after buying an additional 410,594 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 56.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 713,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after buying an additional 258,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 102.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after buying an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $178,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 1.1 %

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $4.57. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AGO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

