Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $28.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Williams Trading reiterated a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.68.

FL stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

