FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of FTI Foodtech International Inc. (CVE:FTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 51000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.34, a quick ratio of 17.41 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market cap of C$449,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.47.

FTI Foodtech International Inc engages in the resale of liquidation merchandise in Canada. The company exchanges goods on barter exchanges for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars. It also engages in the surplus goods business; and provides a variety of products, including disposable and fabric face masks, face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer, and thermometers through online.

