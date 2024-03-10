Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Position Reduced by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 344.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.45.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.94. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.41.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.42%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

