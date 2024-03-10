Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GTES. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

NYSE:GTES opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gates Industrial news, Director Neil P. Simpkins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $12,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,030,492 shares of company stock worth $12,582,402. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 51.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 149,186 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at $1,438,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1,195.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 349,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 322,900 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at $5,096,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at $16,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

