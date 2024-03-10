Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Generac worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Generac Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $117.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

