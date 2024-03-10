Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 312.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 29,492 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after buying an additional 2,266,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $58,990,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $28,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

