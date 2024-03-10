GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Stake Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 55.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,543,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,627,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,176,000 after buying an additional 1,023,095 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 227.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,141,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,893,000 after buying an additional 5,655,796 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,331,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,303,000 after buying an additional 290,521 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,545,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $34.73 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $39.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -347.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

