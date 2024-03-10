Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 2,923 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,603,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,017,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,204,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,500 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,595,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

Nutrien stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.11.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. Nutrien’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

