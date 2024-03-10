Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pool were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Pool Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of POOL opened at $415.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

