Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys Shares of 16,094 SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SL Green Realty by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLG

SL Green Realty Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:SLG opened at $51.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $52.42.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -33.00%.

About SL Green Realty

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.