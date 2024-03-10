Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CRH were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in CRH by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CRH by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

Shares of CRH opened at $81.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average of $64.17. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $84.65.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

