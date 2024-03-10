Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,097 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Archrock were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 3.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 70.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Archrock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archrock by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Archrock had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Archrock from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

