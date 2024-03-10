Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $688,000 in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ArcBest by 15,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCB. Stephens increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.92.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $136.72 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.02.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. ArcBest’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.07%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

