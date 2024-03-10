Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.