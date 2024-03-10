Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 858.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

