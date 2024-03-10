Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SATS. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,090,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter worth approximately $10,155,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EchoStar by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 531,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,660,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in EchoStar by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 317,417 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SATS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

EchoStar Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($7.50). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Defranco acquired 70,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 176,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,136.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

