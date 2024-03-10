Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,545 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Grab alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Grab by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,206,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 557,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Grab by 2,898.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,581,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,217,000 after buying an additional 4,428,407 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Grab by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 349,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 208,503 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Grab by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 5,567,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,675,000 after buying an additional 925,973 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grab by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,102,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 953,500 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 0.90. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Grab

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.