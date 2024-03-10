Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Holdings Trimmed by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

LOPE stock opened at $132.80 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $144.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

