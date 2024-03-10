Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23. 304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Gray Television Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a market cap of $605.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.02%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

