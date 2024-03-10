Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.00

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.32), with a volume of 226353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.75 ($1.25).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on shares of Griffin Mining in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Griffin Mining Stock Up 5.1 %

About Griffin Mining

The stock has a market cap of £191.45 million, a PE ratio of 2,593.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 90.20.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

