HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on HCI Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

NYSE HCI opened at $112.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $117.65.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 42.98% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in HCI Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCI Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HCI Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

