Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Helios Technologies worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 570.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 92.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HLIO opened at $45.16 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $70.23. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.87 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

