Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23. 523,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,013,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Herbalife Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $913.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 61,725 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Herbalife by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Herbalife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Further Reading

