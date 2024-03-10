Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Houlihan Lokey worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $124.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.22. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $133.80.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,920. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

