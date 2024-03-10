H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 129.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HRB opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $52.90.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

