Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,844 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nuvation Bio worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $532.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

