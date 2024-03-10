Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 255 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Featured Stories

