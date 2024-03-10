Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 503.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 38.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MEI opened at $14.12 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $502.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.40). Methode Electronics had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

