Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 32,559 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 118.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a market cap of $903.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCFC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

