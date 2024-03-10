Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,997 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DCPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $35,234.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,323.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

