Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $238,000 Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.26%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

