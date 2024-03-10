Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $241,000 Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alector by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Alector by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 64,589 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALEC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Alector Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $635.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.81. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 18,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $130,352.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,842,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 18,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $130,352.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,842,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $41,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,485.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,554 shares of company stock valued at $211,434 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

