Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $250,000 Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 295.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,129 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBS. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.22. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.63 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 72.11% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

