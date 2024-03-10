Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $251,000 Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $59,907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,817,000 after purchasing an additional 155,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114,002 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,875,000 after purchasing an additional 99,511 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $238.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.00. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The business had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 25.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the United States, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

