Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $229,000 in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of Citi Trends at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $271.23 million, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 2.39.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 70,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,230.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,400,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,718,454.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 104,438 shares of company stock worth $3,196,567 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

