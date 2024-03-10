Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $237,000 in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Caledonia Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 1,661.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 653,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,883,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,192,000. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCL opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is currently -70.89%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

