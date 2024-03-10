Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $244,000 in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,098 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $768.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.04. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REX

REX American Resources Profile

(Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.