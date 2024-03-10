Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 158,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.48%.

MOFG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

