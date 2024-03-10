Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,685 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,006,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,767,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 242,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,280 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATUS. BNP Paribas raised shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.36. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 0.58%. Altice USA’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

