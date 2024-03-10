Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Get Koppers alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOP has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Koppers Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Koppers had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $513.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,336.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $37,807.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,336.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,835 shares of company stock worth $2,020,677 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Koppers

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.