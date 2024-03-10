Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,762,000 after purchasing an additional 87,051 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,826,000 after purchasing an additional 239,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,312,000 after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 10.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $185.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.40 and its 200 day moving average is $143.92. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.40 and a 52-week high of $199.72.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONTO. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.