Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Shares in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth $2,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 11.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,039,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,542,000 after acquiring an additional 41,575 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 2.7 %

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -55.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.24. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VECO. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Articles

