Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after acquiring an additional 263,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,142,000 after acquiring an additional 75,658 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 125,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 52,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $640,326.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,815,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,383,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $640,326.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,815,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,383,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,365. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCOI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCOI

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

CCOI opened at $67.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.99.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 14.28%.

About Cogent Communications

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.