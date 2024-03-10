Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,109 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

COLM opened at $80.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.54. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.06%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

